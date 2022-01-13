Log in
Blockchain firm BTCS soars on retail rush for bitcoin dividends

01/13/2022 | 11:10am EST
FILE PHOTO: A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin

(Reuters) -Shares in blockchain technology-focused firm BTCS Inc rocketed on Thursday, set to extend a four-day rally, as more retail investors scooped them up after the company last week offered to pay dividends in bitcoin.

The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company has seen its stock value more than double since Jan. 5, when it proposed to pay $0.05 per share in bitcoin to those who opt for it. Its first bitcoin dividend, or "bividend" as BTCS calls it, is due on March 16.

Shares of BTCS climbed 20% to a six-week high of $7.80 in early trading on Thursday as the online buzz over its plan grew in forums such as Reddit and stocktwits.com, which were instrumental in the "meme stock" frenzy last year.

Nearly 9 million BTCS shares changed hands within the first few minutes of trading, more than double the company's public float of 4.2 million shares. A smaller number of free float shares makes the stock vulnerable to sharp moves.

"This is a moment we have long anticipated since the Company purchased the domain, bividend.com, in February 2015," CEO Charles Allen said in a statement last Wednesday.

BTCS, last valued at $69 million, claims to be the first Nasdaq-listed firm to offer dividends in bitcoin. Video game retailer GameStop on Friday jumped as much as 22% on plans to launch a division to develop a marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFTs).

Meanwhile, prices of highly-volatile cryptocurrencies have tumbled since hitting all-time highs late last year. Bitcoin was last trading at $44,306.29 on Thursday, about 36% below its all-time peak.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BALFOUR BEATTY PLC 1.89% 269.2 Delayed Quote.0.84%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -1.65% 37839.71 Real-time Quote.-5.74%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -1.32% 43375.77 Real-time Quote.-5.24%
GAMESTOP CORP. 0.34% 128.3 Delayed Quote.-13.70%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.68% 15089.099705 Real-time Quote.-2.92%
SILVER -0.33% 23.02 Delayed Quote.-2.33%
