Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bloo Kanoo's Game Changing bkLive Gives Every Online Retailer the Ability to Offer Livestream Shopping Directly on Their Own Ecommerce Platforms

06/09/2021 | 10:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Now everyone can compete with Amazon Live!

Bloo Kanoo Inc. today announced a game changer for ecommerce, bkLive, a revolutionary product that evens the playing field for any online retailer, large or small, by enabling them to offer Livestream Shopping directly from their own ecommerce websites. bkLive closes the gap between online and offline selling by bringing personal selling to the internet using live streaming on a company’s own ecommerce platform: share products, answer questions, and close more sales. With Bloo Kanoo’s simplified implementation process, an online retailer can offer Livestream Shopping directly from its own ecommerce platform in days, not months!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005588/en/

Ryan Kell, Bloo Kanoo’s founder/CTO, said, “Bloo Kanoo believes customers want a real relationship with people and brands they buy from online. bkLive provides anyone with a website and shopping cart a platform to build direct, personal connections with customers to provide more engaging shopping experiences and increase sales.”

John Lietsch, COO at Bloo Kanoo, added, “By empowering online retailers to offer Livestream Shopping directly from their own ecommerce platforms, Bloo Kanoo makes it easier to participate in one of the fastest growing segments of ecommerce."

bkLive increases engagement and enhances customer experience without unnecessary steps or complicated processes. bkLive shopping allows presenters to sell one-to-one and one-to-many without forcing shoppers to download an app or go to a 3rd party site. Shoppers can add products directly to their individual carts on the online retailer’s current ecommerce platform real-time, and presenters can view each of these carts, LIVE!

Bloo Kanoo will market bkLive B2B and through strategic partnerships in retail ecommerce that focus on companies using the direct selling and the direct-to-consumer channels of distribution. For a free demonstration, visit blookanoo.com/contact.

About Bloo Kanoo Inc.

Bloo Kanoo is a forward-thinking ecommerce technology company whose mission is to eliminate the line between digital and personal selling by giving ALL ecommerce companies the ability to add Livestream Shopping and Shoppable Video directly to their own ecommerce platforms. Bloo Kanoo was founded in 2020 by Ryan Kell, a social entrepreneur and technical innovator who has spent over 15 years working at the intersection of media and software. Bloo Kanoo has offices in California, Utah and Illinois. www.blookanoo.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:15aTHREATZERO : Prevention Made Simple with Solution Implementation and Tuning Services
PU
10:15aDEPARTMENT OF TAOISEACH  : Plan for Action Published on Collective Redundancies Following Insolvency
PU
10:15aAMAZON COM  : Interpublic Group joins The Climate Pledge with ambitious plan
PU
10:15aWILLIAM BLAIR MPANY LLC  : North American Assets of Maass Holding GmbH have been Acquired by Ameriforge Group
PU
10:15aSGS  : Provides Fuel Quality Monitoring Program for Cepsa in Spain and Portugal
PU
10:14aAURORA CANNABIS  : expands San Rafael '71 portfolio with the launch of three new proprietary cultivars for Canadian consumer market
AQ
10:13aSEVERFIELD  : Financial Times Climate Leaders 2021
PU
10:13aAEGON N  : How US employers are supporting employees amid the pandemic
PU
10:13aPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES  : Remarks by President Biden Before Air Force One Departure
PU
10:13aNEW YORK TIMES  : Stella Bugbee Named Styles Editor
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brent oil benchmark hits 2-year high, WTI highest since 2018
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Dollar clings to recent bounce ahead of inflation, ECB
4SANDS CHINA LTD. : Las Vegas Sands faces $12 billion claim in Macau court
5INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Inditex ignited by post-lockdown clothing ..

HOT NEWS