STORY: In court papers, Sanderson said he suffered "permanent traumatic brain injury" as a result of the 2016 ski slope collision. He initially had sought $3.1 million in damages.

Paltrow took the stand on Friday to testify that she was not at fault and said that in fact she was struck by Sanderson.

In court on Monday Sanderson was asked by his lawyer, "Did you cause the ski collision with Ms. Paltrow?" Sanderson replied, "absolutely not."