Bloom Energy : Names Adam Bacon to Lead Business Development in Australia

Bloom Energy, a leading provider of distributed energy solutions, today announced the appointment of Adam Bacon to its international leadership team to strengthen the company’s expansion efforts, enhance competitive positioning and support deployment of its fuel-flexible, clean energy technology in Australia.

An experienced executive, with extensive background in growing successful businesses and multi-disciplinary teams in industrial sectors, Mr. Bacon has held a number of leadership positions in the energy and transportation industries including General Electric, UGL Rail and Australian Industrial Energy.

Mr. Bacon will report to Bloom Energy’s executive vice president, international business, Azeez Mohammed.

“We are thrilled to welcome Adam to Bloom,” said Azeez Mohammed. “He brings vast experience as well as valuable perspectives and relationships that will help Australian organizations reduce carbon emissions, enhance resiliency and chart a path toward a net-zero carbon future.”

Bloom Energy’s technology is the most advanced thermal electric generation technology on the market today. Bloom Energy’s fuel-flexible, non-combustion fuel cells use biogas and hydrogen, in addition to natural gas, to create electricity at significantly higher efficiencies than traditional, combustion-based resources. In addition, Bloom Energy’s technology can be used to create hydrogen, which is increasingly recognized as a critically important tool necessary for the full decarbonization of the energy economy.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy’s mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. The company’s product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Bloom’s customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements should not be taken as guarantees of results and should not be considered an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of risks and uncertainties as detailed in Bloom’s periodic SEC filings. Bloom undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly update any forward-looking statements unless if and as required by law.

