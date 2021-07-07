Bloomberg LP To Acquire Dedicated CFO Division From Geller & Company

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg LP ("Bloomberg") announced an agreement today to acquire the division of Geller & Company ("Geller") that has provided dedicated outsourced CFO and business services to Bloomberg since its inception, nearly four decades ago.

"Starting with Marty as our CFO in our earliest days, Geller has been a vitally important part of our company since our founding 40 years ago," said Michael R. Bloomberg, Founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies. "We have worked together so well for so long, and grown together so successfully, reflecting the commitment we share to openness and innovation, hard work and customer service, diversity and opportunity -- and giving back to the communities where we live and work. This is an idea that we have talked about for quite some time, and we believe that greater integration will make all of us stronger and better. We are excited to formally welcome to Bloomberg an incredibly talented and dedicated work force that is already such an invaluable part of our team -- and to continue growing together."

Following the transaction, Martin Geller, Founder and Chairman of Geller, will remain a Board member of Bloomberg and continue in his role as Senior Advisor to Mr. Bloomberg. Geller & Company will continue to provide support to both Bloomberg LP and Mr. Bloomberg. Patti Roskill, a partner at Geller who along with Mr. Geller has led its work for Bloomberg, will join Bloomberg as will more than 300 Geller professionals, and she will continue to serve as Bloomberg's CFO and as a member of its Management Committee.

Mr. Geller said, "When I first met Michael in 1981, I was impressed by his intelligence, business acumen, vision and drive, but what really struck me was his commitment to building a world-class business in order to give back through philanthropy and eventually public service. I will be forever grateful to Michael for his confidence in me 40 years ago, empowering Geller to build the CFO function as he focused on creating a revolutionary and disruptive business that redefined the use of data, analytics and news and grew to become the industry's leader. As Bloomberg expanded, Michael continued to increase our role and responsibilities in all aspects of his business, philanthropic, and political life. I am incredibly proud and appreciative of all of my colleagues at Geller for their continued dedication and outstanding performance on behalf of Bloomberg, Michael, and his broad interests. We look forward to the opportunity to continue to work together for many years to come."

