Bloomberg, Rockefeller AM Launch ESG 'Improvers' Index

Bloomberg LP and Rockefeller Asset Management launched an environmental, social and governance benchmark that ranks companies based on how they have improved their sustainability performance compared to their industry peers.

Bloomberg and Rockefeller Asset Management said Monday that the new Bloomberg Rockefeller U.S. All Cap Multi-Factor ESG Improvers Index uses a proprietary ESG scoring system developed by Rockefeller Asset Management. It also takes into account shareholder engagement with companies that "catalyze positive change."

The index, abbreviated as BRAMUT, contains 200 companies with the technology sector making up 28.07% of the index, followed by health care at 13.88%, consumer discretionary at 12.17%, communications at 10.98% and financials at 9.33%, according to the index's fact sheet. Top holdings are Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc., Visa Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., Tesla Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc.

"We believe that investors will increasingly differentiate between ESG leaders and improvers--firms showing the greatest improvement in their ESG footprint," Casey Clark, global head of ESG investments at Rockefeller Asset Management, said in prepared remarks.

