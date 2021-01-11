Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Indexes & Markets

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Bloomberg, Rockefeller AM Launch ESG 'Improvers' Index

01/11/2021 | 12:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dieter Holger

Bloomberg LP and Rockefeller Asset Management launched an environmental, social and governance benchmark that ranks companies based on how they have improved their sustainability performance compared to their industry peers.

Bloomberg and Rockefeller Asset Management said Monday that the new Bloomberg Rockefeller U.S. All Cap Multi-Factor ESG Improvers Index uses a proprietary ESG scoring system developed by Rockefeller Asset Management. It also takes into account shareholder engagement with companies that "catalyze positive change."

The index, abbreviated as BRAMUT, contains 200 companies with the technology sector making up 28.07% of the index, followed by health care at 13.88%, consumer discretionary at 12.17%, communications at 10.98% and financials at 9.33%, according to the index's fact sheet. Top holdings are Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc., Visa Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., Tesla Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc.

"We believe that investors will increasingly differentiate between ESG leaders and improvers--firms showing the greatest improvement in their ESG footprint," Casey Clark, global head of ESG investments at Rockefeller Asset Management, said in prepared remarks.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@wsj.com; @dieterholger

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-21 1238ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.12% 1776.9982 Delayed Quote.2.58%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.09% 3148.555 Delayed Quote.-2.28%
APPLE INC. -1.60% 129.815 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
FACEBOOK INC -1.83% 262.47 Delayed Quote.-2.05%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.67% 218.14 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. -0.87% 240.17 Delayed Quote.3.53%
TESLA, INC. -4.86% 836.83 Delayed Quote.24.71%
THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY -0.52% 138.13 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
VISA INC. -0.56% 214.15 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
Latest news "Markets"
12:39pBloomberg, Rockefeller AM Launch ESG 'Improvers' Index
DJ
10:13aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drop on New Risks
DJ
10:03aTSX falls as energy stocks, virus concerns weigh
RE
09:50aU.S. Stock Futures Slide on New Risks
DJ
09:38aTSX opens lower as energy stocks, virus concerns weigh
RE
08:21aU.S. Stock Futures Slide on New Risks
DJ
07:23aTSX futures inch lower on weakness in oil prices
RE
07:18aELI LILLY, TWITTER, NIO : What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today
DJ
07:18aU.S. Stock Futures Slide on New Risks
DJ
06:04aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 falls on COVID-19 risks; Signature Aviation surges
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Apple, Hyundai set to agree electric car tie-up, says Korea IT News
2EXCLUSIVE: Tesla hunts for design chief to create cars for China - sources
3MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : REFILE-ANALYSIS-Cancel your weekends! Bitcoin doesn'..
4ACURA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Novavax bosses cash out for $46 million with COVID-19 vaccine trials still under..
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : JP Morgan takes a positive view

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ