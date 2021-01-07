Log in
Bloomerang : Acquires Kindful to Accelerate Vision of Helping Nonprofits Fund Their Missions

01/07/2021 | 05:01pm EST
Combined company will offer an expanded set of capabilities to help nonprofits attract more donors, deepen existing donor relationships and improve fundraising effectiveness

Bloomerang, a leader in cloud-based donor management and fundraising software for small and mid-size nonprofits, today announced that it has acquired Kindful, a nonprofit software platform known for its best-in-class third party application integrations and online fundraising tools.

The combination of advanced donor engagement insights provided by Bloomerang and Kindful’s strengths in online giving and integrated applications, accelerates Bloomerang’s vision to deliver the donor management and fundraising platform of the future.

“We’ve always focused on elevating the effectiveness of nonprofits and now we’ll be able to scale it at a much faster pace,” said Ross Hendrickson, CEO of Bloomerang. “Our target market has been underserved by legacy tech and manual processes. They deserve much more. By combining the two top rated companies in this space, we can make a combined platform that helps nonprofits acquire new donors, increase donor loyalty, and ultimately affect their mission through thoughtful fundraising.”

The combined company will offer nonprofits the opportunity to deploy a modern, easy-to-use donor management, donor communication, fundraising and reporting platform that supports the complete donor lifecycle and seamlessly integrates with the broader nonprofit application ecosystem. Bloomerang will also continue its commitment to providing world-class fundraising education and resources through its research initiatives, webinar series, and consultant network. Together, the combined company will support tens of thousands of nonprofit professionals globally and is backed by a team of 200 employees who are passionate about delivering great service and support.

“Kindful’s donor management platform has excelled by making online donation pages, real-time integrations and reporting tools simple, yet powerful for customers,” said Jeremy L. Bolls, Founder and CEO of Kindful. “We’re thrilled to join Bloomerang because together we can help our customers make a greater impact on the world by providing tools that allow them to spend more time and resources on their mission to do more good.”

The acquisition builds on a strong year of momentum for the company. Last September Bloomerang received a strategic growth investment from JMI Equity. Earlier in 2020 the company was named a Leader in Nonprofit CRM software by G2, SoftwareAdvice and Business-Software.com. And, for the fifth consecutive year, Bloomerang was named one of the “Best Places to Work in Indiana.”

About Bloomerang

Indianapolis-based Bloomerang is a cloud-based donor management and fundraising platform designed to help nonprofits reach, engage and retain the advocates they depend on to achieve their vision for a better world. For more information about Bloomerang, visit: https://bloomerang.co.

About Kindful

Kindful is a Nashville-based software company that provides powerful software to help nonprofits organize data and manage donors better. Featuring online donation pages, donor management tools, reporting tools, and integrated partnerships with industry-leading services, Kindful’s platform is designed to help nonprofit employees manage their donors easier, saving time and creating better insights. Kindful proudly powers thousands of world-changing organizations both in the U.S. and internationally, and has consistently been recognized by G2 as a leader in nonprofit software and named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 for the first time. For more information, please visit kindful.com.

About JMI Equity

JMI Equity is a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies. Founded in 1992, JMI has invested in over 150 businesses in its target markets, successfully completed over 100 exits and raised more than $4 billion of committed capital. JMI partners with exceptional management teams to help build their companies into industry leaders. For more information visit jmi.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.