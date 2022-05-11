Blow to Roche's cancer immunotherapy prospects as 2nd trial fails

May 11 (Reuters) - Development of a new cancer immunotherapy
pioneered by Roche was thrown in doubt on Wednesday when
its drug tiragolumab failed to slow the progression of lung
cancer in a second trial.
In a study, a combination of tiragolumab and Roche's
established Tecentriq drug did not reduce the rate of disease
progression in newly diagnosed cases of advanced non-small cell
lung cancer when compared to a comparative group of patients on
Tecentriq only.
That was after the Swiss drugmaker said in March the drug
failed to slow the progression of a different, more aggressive
form of lung cancer.
The new setback will likely give pause to a range of rival
pharmaceutical companies working on similar compounds in a class
of drugs known as anti-TIGIT in a race where Merck & Co
has been seen as closest behind Roche.
Gilead Sciences last November exercised an option
to collaborate with Arcus Biosciences on the anti-TIGIT
drug domvanalimab.
GlaxoSmithKline in June 2021 struck a licensing deal
worth up to $2 billion with iTeos Therapeutics Inc’s
over an anti-TIGIT candidate.
Bristol-Myers Squibb and Agenus Inc’s are
collaborating on a drug under a May 2021 partnership.
Coherus BioSciences in January exercised an option
to licence a drug candidate by Shanghai Junshi Biosciences
for the U.S. and Canadian markets.
