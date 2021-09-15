Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Blue Apron co-founder Matthew Salzberg resigns from board

09/15/2021 | 03:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Blue Apron CEO Matthew B. Salzberg stands on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange waiting for for the company's IPO in New York

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Blue Apron Holdings Inc said on Wednesday its co-founder and chairman Matthew Salzberg has resigned from the board of the meal kit delivery company to focus on other business interests.

Jennifer Carr-Smith, a current independent board member, will succeed Salzberg, the company said.

Blue Apron also said it was looking to raise $78 million in equity, including a $3 million private placement with Salzberg, to fund growth and raise wages for hourly employees.

Salzberg co-founded Blue Apron in 2012 and served as its chief executive until 2017. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:13pCorn, soybeans climb, wheat up on tighter global supply
RE
03:12pU.S. banking regulators working on climate risk management guidance, official says
RE
03:10pBlue Apron co-founder Matthew Salzberg resigns from board
RE
03:06pVineyard Wind secures $2.3 bln loan, allowing construction to start
RE
03:06pCanada's Trudeau slammed over rising inflation as election race tightens
RE
02:57pU.S. SEC sues company that markets beverages to women
RE
02:56pGsk - nucala (mepolizumab) approved in canada as first and only biologic treatment for adults with hypereosinophilic syndrome
RE
02:50pExplainer-Main battles ahead for U.S. Democrats' $3.5 trillion social spending bill
RE
02:48pShareholder support for U.S. climate measures hits nearly 50% -report
RE
02:47pHydrochloric acid plume temporarily halts shipping at Texas port
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Microsoft : Biden enlists Disney, Microsoft CEOs in push for vaccine ma..
2Analyst recommendations: Chevron, Centene, Darktrace, Flutter, Malibu B..
3Global shares fall on monetary policy, growth worries
4LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Fashion & Leather Goods · September ..
5China's house of cards: Evergrande threatens wider real estate market

HOT NEWS