Blue Apron co-founder Matthew Salzberg resigns from board

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Blue Apron Holdings Inc said on Wednesday its co-founder and chairman Matthew Salzberg has resigned from the board of the meal kit delivery company to focus on other business interests.

Jennifer Carr-Smith, a current independent board member, will succeed Salzberg, the company said.

Blue Apron also said it was looking to raise $78 million in equity, including a $3 million private placement with Salzberg, to fund growth and raise wages for hourly employees.

Salzberg co-founded Blue Apron in 2012 and served as its chief executive until 2017. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shailesh Kuber)