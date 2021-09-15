Blue Apron co-founder Matthew Salzberg resigns from board

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Blue Apron Holdings Inc said on
Wednesday its co-founder and chairman Matthew Salzberg has
resigned from the board of the meal kit delivery company to
focus on other business interests.
Jennifer Carr-Smith, a current independent board member,
will succeed Salzberg, the company said.
Blue Apron also said it was looking to raise $78 million in
equity, including a $3 million private placement with Salzberg,
to fund growth and raise wages for hourly employees.
Salzberg co-founded Blue Apron in 2012 and served as its
chief executive until 2017.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri and Shailesh Kuber)