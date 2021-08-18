Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas : Names Mark Chassay Chief Medical Officer

RICHARDSON, Texas, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) today announced Mark Chassay, MD, MBA, has been named chief medical officer. Chassay joins BCBSTX from the University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth where he oversaw the university's clinical practice group (HSC Health) encompassing 12 unique clinics.

In his new role, Dr. Chassay will align the organization's voice around policy development and Texas Medicaid and Medicare, lead the Texas Health Care Management and Medical Directors teams as well as support sales and account management, network, and plan performance efforts.

"Dr. Chassay has a proven record as strong leader who builds and cultivates relationships both within organizations where he has worked as well as in the communities where he has lived," said James Springfield, president BCBSTX. "He's an innovative and strategic thinker who understands how to build relationships. He joins Blue Cross at an important time in our history as we seek to build bridges of collaboration with healthcare providers and create models of care delivery to better serve our members."

While serving as Senior Vice Provost for Clinical Affairs and Healthcare Partnerships at the University of North Texas HSC Health, he created two COVID-19 testing sites in underserved communities and expanded relationships with major North Texas healthcare partners, among other accomplishments. From 2012-2014, Dr. Chassay served as the state's Health and Human Services Commission Deputy Executive Commissioner for Health Policy and Clinical Services.

In addition to his professional achievements, Dr. Chassay's passion for service, primary care, and athletics led him to volunteer for the United States Olympic Committee where he worked five international multi-sport events as Chief Medical Officer three times. He has also received numerous awards for his professional and academic accomplishments.

Dr. Chassay is also actively involved in the community, serving as a subject matter expert to the Texas HHSC Value-Based Payment & Quality Improvement Advisory Committee, Advisory Committee Member for the Texas Primary Care Consortium, Advisory Board Member for the Texas A&M Health Science Center Regional Extension Center, and Medical Advisory Committee Member for the University Interscholastic League.

He earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the McGovern School of Medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, and a Healthcare Executive Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Texas at Dallas. He holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin.

