Blue Cross of Idaho and HealthLink Dimensions Partnership Ensures Accurate Provider Data

HealthLink Dimensions is pleased to announce that Blue Cross of Idaho, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association in Meridian, Idaho, has hired HealthLink Dimensions to maintain the accuracy of their provider directories. HealthLink Dimensions is working collaboratively with Blue Cross of Idaho and the providers in Idaho and surrounding communities to validate that the information in the provider directories stays up to date for their patients and members and complies with all state and federal rules and regulations.

Up to 30% of provider directory data changes every year, and maintaining it requires frequent communication between providers and health insurers. HealthLink Dimensions gathers these changes from many different sources to reduce the workload for both providers and health plans. The use of big data, coupled with easy-to-use online self-service portals and a professional call center, enables quick and accurate data collection. This powerful combination makes up-to-date provider directories a reality, and it helps members avoid surprises when a provider has left a clinic to practice elsewhere.

Executives with Blue Cross of Idaho expressed enthusiasm about the choice of HealthLink. Lori Olson, Director of Provider Operations for Blue Cross of Idaho, put it this way: “We are excited to partner with HealthLink Dimensions in our ongoing efforts to maintain accurate information in our provider directory. Our members rely on our provider information when navigating through the healthcare system and we recognize our responsibility to help make their journey as easy as possible. Our partnership with HealthLink Dimensions will enable us to offer a robust provider search function that our members can rely on.”

About HealthLink Dimensions

HealthLink Dimensions is the authority in healthcare provider data serving health insurers, hospitals, and life sciences. We offer managed data services and enterprise engagement solutions built on the largest multi-sourced, audited provider email, demographic, and facility database available. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company has, for five consecutive years, earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. www.healthlinkdimensions.com

