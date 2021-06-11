Log in
Blue Federal Credit Union Opens New Wyoming Location

06/11/2021 | 02:02pm EDT
Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Federal Credit Union is celebrating the opening of a second branch location in Laramie Wyoming.

“We are excited to bring a new service branch to Laramie and greater Albany county communities,” said Stephanie Teubner President & CEO of Blue Federal Credit Union. “Growth in the Laramie market is strong, with double digit increases in deposits and loan production year over year. Having another physical space to serve our members, will help us discover more pathways for our members to realize their possibilities.”

The branch will be a microbranch, one of less than 250 square feet, located in Ridley’s Grocery Market off Grand Ave. It will include space to have conversations with members, one of Blue’s most modern self-serve member kiosks, and a 24/7 ATM for the public.

“This is going to be a one-of-a-kind branch,” says Kim Alexander, Chief Financial Officer with Blue. “The design is tailored to Blue’s new Branch Design Strategy and is the first in-store build-out with the new design. The layout, design, and accessibility of the branch will be focused on ease of use and will provide a speedy experience for all our guests.”

The new branch has a tentative opening of late July 2021.

Attachments 


Michele Bolkovatz
Blue Federal Credit Union 
3074325402
mbolkovatz@bluefcu.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
