Blue Federal Credit Union Shows Up in Big Way at Cheyenne Frontier Days

Cheyenne, Wyoming, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Federal Credit Union was proud to continue its partnership with Cheyenne Frontier Days as a Titanium Sponsor.

This year marked one of the largest Cheyenne Frontier Days in the event's 125-year history. Over 267,000 rodeo and night show visitors from around the United States and the world experienced 10 days of rodeos and western celebrations.

“Having Blue Federal Credit Union as a Titanium Level Sponsor in 2021 is not only a tremendous partnership but also a fitting one,” says Tom Hirsig, Cheyenne Frontier Days CEO. “Blue’s deep ties to Cheyenne and the surrounding communities was very apparent in all that they did during Cheyenne Frontier Days.”

Blue Federal Credit Union and Cheyenne Frontier Days entered the first year of Titanium Level sponsorship in March of 2019. With a multi-year partnership agreement in place since then, Blue Federal Credit Union has become one of the most visible brands throughout the Cheyenne Frontier Days event and throughout the park campus.

“As a member-centric organization, Blue is always seeking partnerships that align with the communities we serve. As a proud Cheyenne-born organization, being a long-term, premier sponsor of Cheyenne Frontier Days was an easy partnership to commit to,” said Raj Madan, Blue Federal Credit Union’s Chief Marketing Officer. “In 2021 we took our sponsorship to the next level, personally interacting with thousands of visitors face to face and creating surprise and delight moments for everyone who interacted with Blue throughout the 10 days of CFD.”

Featuring a presence during all Rodeos, being the local presenting sponsor of the Professional Bull Riding (PBR) events, hosting members at an exclusive on-campus VIP tent, surprising random visitors with VIP packages to concerts and events as well as custom-created CFD gear, Blue’s presence was both felt and seen all throughout the event.

“We are already looking to 2022 and how we will leverage our brand to create a memorable experience for our members while investing in the communities we serve,” said Madan.

-###-

About Blue

Blue Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving communities across Wyoming and Colorado as well as members worldwide. Our purpose is to create a true cooperative connected to and inspired by the communities we serve and to help discover new pathways to realize your possibilities. To learn more about joining Blue, visit bluefcu.com/join.

About Cheyenne Frontier Days

Cheyenne Frontier Days takes place each summer during the last full week in July, including the world’s largest outdoor rodeo that draws top professionals competing for more than $1 million in cash and prizes. In addition to the daily rodeo action, fans can also enjoy Frontier Nights concerts featuring the biggest names in country music, the Native American Village, the old frontier town, free pancake breakfasts, an art show, a carnival midway, professional bull riding shows and downtown parades featuring antique carriages and automobiles.

