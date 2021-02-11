Log in
Blue Glacier Publishes Report on Nashville Bombing

02/11/2021 | 07:35am EST
FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Glacier Security & Intelligence LLC announced it has published a thought-provoking report on the bombing in Nashville, Tennessee that occurred on December 25, 2020. The security risk analysis includes a discussion on the perpetrator (Anthony Warner), the bomb's effects and impacts on the AT&T network hub and beyond, physical vulnerabilities of critical infrastructure, threat outlook and a red team alternate scenario.

Blue Glacier Report on Nashville Bombing

The 17-page report is based entirely on Blue Glacier's security risk management expertise and publicly available information. Roughly 100 sources were used to write the report.

A few of the report's key judgements:

* Anthony Warner's attack likely does not qualify as terrorism, as there is currently no publicly known evidence of Warner's desire to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or government.

* Starting at least 16 months prior to the attack, Warner likely displayed at least four warning behaviors related to violence risk.

* Warner's attack highlights the physical vulnerabilities of some critical infrastructure, especially the communications sector.

"We were most surprised by warning behaviors Anthony Warner exhibited prior to his attack," notes K. Campbell, a principal at Blue Glacier. "Our analysis also lays bare that a lone offender with explosives can cause widespread, regional disruption. U.S. critical infrastructure is more vulnerable than many people realize."

Blue Glacier is a military veteran-owned security and intelligence consultancy that specializes in all-hazards security risk assessments, business continuity and disaster preparedness planning, workplace violence training and intelligence.

Learn more: https://blueglacierllc.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BlueGlacier_LLC

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blue-glacier/

News Source: Blue Glacier Security and Intelligence LLC

Related link: https://blueglacierllc.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/blue-glacier-publishes-report-on-nashville-bombing/

