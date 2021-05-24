Blue Mountain Community Management Provides Assistance to Local Families Through Associa Cares

Beaverton, OR, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mountain Community Management, an Associa® company, recently provided assistance to local families recovering from a devastating wildfire season through Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.

During the 2020 wildfire season, more than 1.2 million acres of land across Oregon were burned, and thousands of homes and businesses were destroyed. A severe windstorm in early September furthered the damage of the wildfires in eight counties, including Clackamas County. The entire state will continue to feel the impact of the fires in their communities, jobs, and local economies for months and years to come.

To address the needs of individuals displaced by the fire and to tackle the vast amount of local home destruction, the Clackamas County Long-Term Recover Group (CCLTRG) was created. CCLTRG focuses onrebuilding home structures in Clackamas County. The goal of this group of volunteers, community members, and non-profit organizations is to provide additional help in the post-recovery process for disaster survivors by bringing various levels of assistance and resources to people and families in need. The CCLTRG works to provide Clackamas County wildfire survivors with things like materials, labor, and financial aid to help them bridge the gap between what they have and what they need to return home.

Blue Mountain Community Management and Associa Cares were able to work with the Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Portland (HBA) to provide a relief grant to the CCLTRG in order to assist with recovery efforts for families living in 72 homes in northwestern Oregon that were affected by the wildfires. Survivors are currently living in temporary housing, recreational vehicles, rental properties, or with extended family. While each survivor household’s insurance situation varies, many are left with insufficient resources to secure contracts to rebuild. The financial support offered by Associa Cares will provide direct household support for home rebuilds and recovery efforts, allowing these families to move back into their homes as soon as possible.

“Blue Mountain Community Management has seen firsthand the impact that the wildfire season had on communities across Oregon. When the opportunity to work with the Home Builders Association to assist residents in Clackamas County presented itself, our team was compelled by the long-term housing recovery need,” stated Gabe Tatz, Blue Mountain Community Management vice president. “The work of the Clackamas County LTGR is critical in supporting those displaced by the fires. This type of assistance falls in line with our philanthropic mission to support stronger communities, and we are proud to have been able to work with Associa Cares, the LTGR, and the Home Builders Association to create a positive impact for homeowners affected by this crisis.”

“On behalf of the Clackamas County Long Term Recovery Group, I want to thank Blue Mountain Community Management and Associa Cares for this gift to help our community recover. Many areas of Clackamas County were devastated by the 2020 Wildfires and while the road to rebuilding is long, it is donations like these that allow us to keep moving ahead,” stated Pat Olsen, CCLTRG chair. “We look forward to our continued partnership with Associa Cares and cannot thank them enough for their support and donation as we work together in meeting the needs of our Wildfire survivors.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org/.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

