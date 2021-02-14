Blue Ocean Global certified as a Best Place To Work Company in UAE

Blue Ocean Global been officially recognized as one of the best places to work in UAE for 2021 according to the annual prestigious “Best Places To Work” certification program. Best Places to Work is an international certification program that provides employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about engagement and satisfaction of their employees, and honors those who deliver an outstanding work experience.

BOG employees ranked the company high on employee conditions, workplace culture and policies recognizing the company as one of the rewarding places to work where people can unlock their potential and deliver the best quality of service to clients.

“Our ultimate goal is to create a future not only for our customers but especially for our employees. To win the market place we work hard to first win the hearts and minds of our employees. We are continuously working to create a culture of excellence by rewarding hard work & ethical behavior” said Shahzad Ahmed, Chairman & CEO of the company.

Meanwhile, Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for UAE, said: “The results prove once again that the employees of Blue Ocean Global UAE are proud to work for the company with a workplace culture built on respect, recognition and equal opportunities”

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places To Work is the most definitive ‘Employer of Choice’ certification that organizations aspire to achieve. The program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world with its proprietary assessment that analyzes a company’s attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors. Join our community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210214005022/en/