Blue Origin Loses Suit Over NASA Moon Lander

11/04/2021 | 02:14pm EDT
By Matt Grossman

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit from Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos's space company over a NASA contract, a setback for Blue Origin's effort to win work developing a moon lander.

Blue Origin sued the federal government in August after the National Aeronautics and Space Administration awarded a $2.9 billion contract for the lunar lander to Elon Musk's SpaceX. In the lawsuit, Blue Origin alleged NASA overlooked safety issues when assessing SpaceX's proposal.

On Thursday, Federal Claims Judge Richard Hertling dismissed Blue Origin's suit. The court didn't make Judge Hertling's ruling public yet, to give the parties the chance to propose redactions.

A spokesman for Blue Origin said the lawsuit highlighted safety issues with NASA's procurement process that have yet to be addressed. He said the company is still working with NASA on other aspects of the mission to bring astronauts back to the moon.

Representatives for SpaceX, officially called Space Exploration Technologies Corp., didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. On Twitter, Mr. Musk posted a meme reading "You have been judged!" in apparent reference to the court's decision.

NASA said in a statement that it would resume work with SpaceX on the vehicle as soon as possible now that the suit has been dismissed.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-21 1413ET

HOT NEWS