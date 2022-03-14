Blue Origin to fly SNL star Pete Davidson to space next week

March 14 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos' astro-tourism company Blue
Origin will fly "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson to
suborbital space next week.
The 28 year-old comedian will be part of the fourth human
flight to space aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft, the
company said on Monday.
The 10-minute flight will lift off from Blue Origin's launch
facility in Texas at 9.30 AM E.T on March 23.
"The King of Staten Island" actor is also the latest
celebrity to take the trip to the edge of space, after 90
year-old "Star Trek" actor William Shatner and "Good Morning
America" host Michael Strahan.
The six-person crew will include angel investor Marty Allen,
real estate veteran Marc Hagle and wife Sharon, University of
North Carolina professor Jim Kitchen, and George Nield, the
president of Commercial Space Technologies.
New Shepard completed its first human trip in July last year
with Bezos and his brother Mark on board.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru)