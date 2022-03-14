Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Blue Origin to fly SNL star Pete Davidson to space next week

03/14/2022 | 11:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 14 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos' astro-tourism company Blue Origin will fly "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson to suborbital space next week.

The 28 year-old comedian will be part of the fourth human flight to space aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft, the company said on Monday.

The 10-minute flight will lift off from Blue Origin's launch facility in Texas at 9.30 AM E.T on March 23.

"The King of Staten Island" actor is also the latest celebrity to take the trip to the edge of space, after 90 year-old "Star Trek" actor William Shatner and "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan.

The six-person crew will include angel investor Marty Allen, real estate veteran Marc Hagle and wife Sharon, University of North Carolina professor Jim Kitchen, and George Nield, the president of Commercial Space Technologies.

New Shepard completed its first human trip in July last year with Bezos and his brother Mark on board. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:34aUkraine economy could shrink by a third due to Russia invasion, IMF report says
RE
11:33aShell stopped from selling Nigerian assets until $2 billion appeal decided
RE
11:32aRussian gas will continue to flow through Ukraine to Europe - Ukraine's Naftogaz
RE
11:31aIran says U.S. has to make decision on reviving nuclear deal
RE
11:28aBlue Origin to fly SNL star Pete Davidson to space next week
RE
11:25aYum China sales suffer as Omicron cases surge
RE
11:23aGermany open to tighter EU sanctions on Russia - Lindner
RE
11:19aRussian law creates new hurdle for foreign plane lessors
RE
11:17aDollar edges lower as traders eye Fed, Russia-Ukraine talks
RE
11:15aRussia may suspend grain exports until June 30 - Interfax
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1War, pandemic, and inflation deal Fed a complex trifecta
2'Hard' Ukraine peace talks go ahead as Kyiv apartment block shelled
3Wall Street rises with focus on Russia-Ukraine talks, Fed
4Oil falls $7 on Russia-Ukraine talk hopes, China lockdowns
5Publication of the decree and orders relating to the additional allo-ca..

HOT NEWS