Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Blue Ridge Named to Food Logistics' FL100: Top Technology Providers for 2020

12/16/2020 | 10:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

-- Blue Ridge supply chain planning and pricing solutions balance customer needs with business realities that put pressure on today’s foodservice and food wholesale distributors --

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ridge, a leader in supply chain planning and pricing solutions, today announced that it has been named to the 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain. The annual FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers honors leading software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global food and beverage supply chain.

Blue Ridge’s distribution-focused pricing, forecasting and inventory planning platform balances customer needs with business realities like erratic demand from regional uniqueness, seasonality, and market fluctuations that put pressure on foodservice and food wholesale distributors. In 2018 and 2020, Frost & Sullivan recognized Blue Ridge as the Best Cloud-Native Supply Chain Planning Solution for Distributors.

Blue Ridge’s cloud-native technology generates a precise, day-by-day view of the supply chain to ensure product availability, prevent stock-outs, and eliminate excess inventory. Blue Ridge customers include Ben E. Keith Foodservice, Community Coffee Company, Hardie’s Fresh Foods, Iberia Foods Corp., Merchants Foodservice, Shamrock Foods and Suisan Foodservice.

“The ability to accurately forecast is of particular importance for perishable food distributors that prioritize the shelf life of products for their grocery customers above all,” said Jim Byrnes, CEO of Blue Ridge.

Blue Ridge’s cloud-native Supply Chain Planning (SCP) solution fully optimizes distributor inventory levels for both profit and desired service levels to the end customer. The solution automatically adapts to market trends and alerts users to suggested purchase order quantities, transfer orders, and demand shifts based on the latest data. Blue Ridge Integrated Business Planning (IBP) is a next-generation S&OP solution that synchronizes revenue, demand supply and financial plans to craft one, consensus operational plan that ensures accountability across functional silos of the business.

In February, Blue Ridge released the 2020 State of Wholesale Distribution Supply Chain Report, which revealed a clear market need for solutions that streamline forecasting processes and reduce uncertainty. The Company also held a webinar for HVAC and Hardgoods distributors in November 2020 that shared three “war stories” of distributors – the metrics they achieved and how they used these technologies to get a handle on overstock, stockouts and inventory planning efficiency. The replay is available here.

About Blue Ridge
Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning and Price Optimization solutions empower distributors and retailers to tap into undiscovered margin through enterprise-wide inventory intelligence, automation and synchronization. Blue Ridge uniquely combines demand forecasting with pricing strategy, so that businesses can proactively understand the unpredictable and allocate the right inventory, right-priced across the entire mix, to accelerate top- and bottom-line results. In a world where the only constant is change, Blue Ridge provides more certainty, more speed and more assurance, so companies can see the why behind the buy and respond faster to the unexpected. That’s why major retailers and distributors rely on Blue Ridge for a more foreseeable future. For more information, go to www.blueridgeglobal.com.

Media Contact:

Will Haraway
Backbeat Marketing
william@backbeatmarketing.com
404.593.8320

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/392945b9-473d-48f6-870a-c992787e55fa


Primary Logo

2020 FL100

2020 FL100

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
10:41aOPES ACQUISITION : BurgerFi's IPO is a done deal
AQ
10:40aAUDAX RENOVABLES S A : (2020/12/16) Other relevant information - AUDAX announces that Ahorro Corporación Financiera, S.V., S.A.U. ceases in its capacity of dealer in its promissory note program.
PU
10:40aFinance sector is crisis resistant
PU
10:38aWall Street flat as virus woes offset stimulus hopes
RE
10:38aWorld stocks hit record highs on vaccine, stimulus, Brexit deal hopes
RE
10:38aPatriot Bank Selects ZSuite Technologies to Grow Core Deposits with ZRent and ZDeposit
BU
10:37aSTRENGTH THROUGH PARTNERSHIP : Spotlight on Panel Builders' Future
PU
10:37aSEALED AIR : Announces support of the world food programme's innovation accelerator
PU
10:37aCEMENTOS ARGOS S A : Attached, relevant information regarding the issuance of ordinary bonds.
PU
10:37aSCOTGEMS : Change of Auditor
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Black Friday sales helped drive down UK inflation in November
2Hackers used SolarWinds' dominance against it in sprawling spy campaign
3AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA: DISCLOSURE OF SHAREHOLDING
4MODERNA, INC. : Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Volunteers Note Occasional Harsh Side Effects
5CAR INC. : ANALYSIS: China to crank up anti-trust heat on Big Tech after unprecedented fines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ