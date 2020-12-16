Blue Ridge Named to Food Logistics' FL100: Top Technology Providers for 2020

-- Blue Ridge supply chain planning and pricing solutions balance customer needs with business realities that put pressure on today’s foodservice and food wholesale distributors --



ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ridge , a leader in supply chain planning and pricing solutions, today announced that it has been named to the 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain. The annual FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers honors leading software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global food and beverage supply chain.

Blue Ridge’s distribution-focused pricing, forecasting and inventory planning platform balances customer needs with business realities like erratic demand from regional uniqueness, seasonality, and market fluctuations that put pressure on foodservice and food wholesale distributors. In 2018 and 2020, Frost & Sullivan recognized Blue Ridge as the Best Cloud-Native Supply Chain Planning Solution for Distributors.

Blue Ridge’s cloud-native technology generates a precise, day-by-day view of the supply chain to ensure product availability, prevent stock-outs, and eliminate excess inventory. Blue Ridge customers include Ben E. Keith Foodservice, Community Coffee Company, Hardie’s Fresh Foods, Iberia Foods Corp., Merchants Foodservice, Shamrock Foods and Suisan Foodservice.

“The ability to accurately forecast is of particular importance for perishable food distributors that prioritize the shelf life of products for their grocery customers above all,” said Jim Byrnes, CEO of Blue Ridge.

Blue Ridge’s cloud-native Supply Chain Planning (SCP) solution fully optimizes distributor inventory levels for both profit and desired service levels to the end customer. The solution automatically adapts to market trends and alerts users to suggested purchase order quantities, transfer orders, and demand shifts based on the latest data. Blue Ridge Integrated Business Planning (IBP) is a next-generation S&OP solution that synchronizes revenue, demand supply and financial plans to craft one, consensus operational plan that ensures accountability across functional silos of the business.

In February, Blue Ridge released the 2020 State of Wholesale Distribution Supply Chain Report, which revealed a clear market need for solutions that streamline forecasting processes and reduce uncertainty. The Company also held a webinar for HVAC and Hardgoods distributors in November 2020 that shared three “war stories” of distributors – the metrics they achieved and how they used these technologies to get a handle on overstock, stockouts and inventory planning efficiency. The replay is available here.

About Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning and Price Optimization solutions empower distributors and retailers to tap into undiscovered margin through enterprise-wide inventory intelligence, automation and synchronization. Blue Ridge uniquely combines demand forecasting with pricing strategy, so that businesses can proactively understand the unpredictable and allocate the right inventory, right-priced across the entire mix, to accelerate top- and bottom-line results. In a world where the only constant is change, Blue Ridge provides more certainty, more speed and more assurance, so companies can see the why behind the buy and respond faster to the unexpected. That’s why major retailers and distributors rely on Blue Ridge for a more foreseeable future. For more information, go to www.blueridgeglobal.com.

