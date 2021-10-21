Log in
Blue Room Investing : Launches Fund One

10/21/2021 | 12:08pm EDT
Denver-based Startup Investment Company on a Mission to Change the World Through Best-in-Class Investing

Startup private investment company Blue Room Investing (“Blue Room”) announces the launch of its debut Fund One. Founded on the principles of investment and impact, Blue Room focuses not only on financial investing and financial returns, but dedicates 10% of their revenues to social impact projects at no additional cost to investors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211021005830/en/

Blue Room was founded by investment veteran Minyoung Sohn, who harnesses over 20 years of superlative investment experience to simultaneously generate monetary security and social impact, directly supporting regenerative agriculture, affordable housing, democratization of education, and the arts. Sohn began his career at Janus Capital, managing $10 billion in assets between 2004 and 2007 and gaining recognition as a Top Manager by Lipper, Morningstar, and CNBC. He then co-founded ArrowMark Partners in 2008, where he went on to assume sole management of the Meridian Enhanced Equity Fund from 2014 to 2019 and was named one of the best stock-fund managers of 2019 by The Wall Street Journal.

Sohn states, “Blue Room’s competitive advantage in fund investing is the research team itself. The team has a lot of fresh eyes, open minds, and new voices that people need to hear. Since launching the company in May of 2020, we’ve spent over a year working together to hone and perfect our research process, and we’re ready to now launch Fund One and prove that we’ll do the things we say in terms of investing in our community alongside our efforts to invest capital for investors. Blue Room is just getting started.”

About Blue Room Investing

Founded by investment veteran Minyoung Sohn in May 2020, Blue Room is a Denver-based private investment company with the goal of simultaneously building monetary security and social good. Blue Room has a new vision of investing, powered by their proprietary research process, thoughtful community approach, and adaptability to the ever-changing cultural landscape. Blue Room directs 10% of their revenues to fund philanthropy, and invests in regenerative agriculture, housing, and the arts.


HOT NEWS