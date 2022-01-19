Log in
Blue Wolf Capital Strategic Advisor of ESG and Labor Appointed to the Principles for Responsible Investment Private Equity Advisory Committee

01/19/2022 | 09:31am EST
Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC (“Blue Wolf”), a New York-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce that Michael Musuraca, Strategic Advisor of ESG and Labor, has been appointed to the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) Private Equity Advisory Committee (PEAC). Mr. Musuraca was also a founding member of the PRI Board.

Recognized internationally as a leader in the fields of responsible investing, pension fund and corporation governance and collective bargaining, Mr. Musuraca advises the Blue Wolf team and portfolio companies on these matters. Mr. Musuraca, alongside his fellow PEAC members, will advise PRI on the strategy and execution of the PRI private equity program, working to integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) within PE investing to deliver positive widespread impact.

Mr. Musuraca said, “It is my great honor to be part of the evolution in private equity’s responsible investment journey through my continued work with PRI. There is tremendous potential to work together with my fellow committee members to responsibly influence corporations and markets, and further align investors with the broader objectives of society.”

Adam Blumenthal, Founder, Chairman and Managing Partner of Blue Wolf said, “Blue Wolf has long believed that ESG is critical to building long-term value at the companies in which we invest. Mike’s appointment to the PRI PEAC is an extension of our firm’s work to lead by example in all aspects of ESG investing.”

Blue Wolf was one of the first private equity firms to join the PRI, signing up in 2009 after raising its first institutional fund. PRI and Blue Wolf share the belief that responsible investing is a cornerstone of positioning companies to thrive over the long-term, and ESG considerations remain a core element of the firm’s investment strategy today.

About Blue Wolf Capital Partners

Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC is a private equity firm that specializes in control investments in middle market companies. Leading by experience, and with a commitment to excellence, Blue Wolf transforms companies strategically, operationally and collaboratively. Blue Wolf manages challenging situations and complex relationships between business, customers, employees, unions, and regulators to build value for stakeholders. For additional information, please visit www.bluewolfcapital.com.


