Blue.cloud : Marches Forward Through Q1 2021 with a Year of Rapid Growth

04/12/2021 | 09:06am EDT
Blue.cloud, the cloud-only digital transformation company, today announced strong growth and momentum during FY2020 and continuing through the first quarter of 2021. Several key areas in the company contributed, including existing client relationships, talent acquisition, strategic partnerships, and new Fortune 500 logos. The results were driven in part by an accelerated move to the cloud and heightened demand for the efficiency and cost benefits of a cloud-only approach among enterprises.

“The steep gain of interest and adoption for Blue.cloud’s cloud-only services has been fueled by the growing number of enterprises with specific requirements for their business-critical applications. As a result, we’ve become a go-to trusted advisor to the C-suite, working with innovative CTOs, CDOs and CIOs for a wide range of data engineering and analytics services on their digital transformation path,” said Kerem Koca, co-Founder and co-CEO of Blue.cloud.

Key Business Highlights

Some milestones include:

  • Blue.cloud’s run rate revenue exceeds $20M as of March 31, 2021, increased from $5.8M on January 31, 2020 and $7.5M on March 31, 2020.
  • 100% growth year-over-year as of March 2021 is expected to continue based on an existing pipeline of multiple Fortune 500 clients (TTM).
  • The company rebranded, renamed and relaunched, with an industry-first “cloud-only” positioning as “Blue.cloud,” in January 2021.
  • Blue.cloud sees continued demand from its top verticals of global financial services, healthcare, life sciences, and VC-backed startups.
  • Blue.cloud selected to Snowflake’s exclusive Partner Development Program for key emerging partners to quickly advance to Premier status.

Team Growth and Expansion

Blue.cloud’s headcount grew 2x year-over-year, with the addition of 120 new employees in FY2020 across all geographies and functions and is continuing to ramp up its world class team rapidly. Some key leadership positions added during that time, include:

  • Brian Alvarez, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, joined Blue.cloud in a new, growth-focused leadership position for executing acquisition opportunities, investor partnerships, and growth equity financing activities to drive the company’s ongoing expansion within the fast-growing data analytics space.
  • Lawrence Dillon, Head of Strategy and Practice Leader for Blue.cloud and its new strategic management consulting division, joined the company with more than three decades of creating and executing seamless digital transformations for all types of enterprises and organizations. The management consulting practice provides guidance to clients as they plan and implement digital transformations within their organizations to achieve business value. He brings to Blue.cloud a team of 6 management consultants including two PhDs.
  • Raghav Beeram, CEO, Blue.cloud India, and Head of Global Delivery, has more than 20 years of consulting and global delivery implementation experience in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia. Raghav, who is expert in large, highly complex onshore and offshore projects, will develop core strategies for Blue.cloud’s Fortune 500 customers. Previously, he held senior executive management positions at Enhops, Cigniti Technologies, CSC, AppLabs, NCS Group and Bluenet.
  • Sanjay Singh, Chief Data Scientist, brings over 20 years of experience heading advanced data science for enterprises to Blue.cloud. Sanjay, who has worked at HSBC, Cognizant, NutaNXT Technologies, is uniquely experienced in handling large volumes of both structured and unstructured data, building and managing data warehouses and data lakes for BI, and innovating solutions for business problems through advanced analytics and machine learning in finance, BFSI, CPG, healthcare and fintech.
  • James Harper, Senior Leader, Data & Analytics, brings more than 20 years as a leader in IT delivery management for onshore and offshore enterprises. He most recently held senior executive leadership positions at Northern Trust and HSBC.

Partnerships / Sponsorships

  • Snowflake: Blue.cloud was invited into Snowflake’s exclusive Partner Development Program, limited to regionally selected key emerging partners to advance to Premier status within a few months.
  • ThoughtSpot: Blue.cloud co-sponsored strategic partner ThoughtSpot’s “Beyond Data 2020” conference.
  • Starburst: Blue.cloud co-sponsored strategic partner Starburst’s “Datanova” conference, which gathered over 3,000 attendees and industry leaders focused on data.

"Over the past year, multiple Blue.cloud clients made significant gains in their position on the Fortune 500 ranking. Embracing the cloud, digital transformation, and working to obtain real-time analytics with our suite of services have proven useful," said Praveen Ramineni, co-Founder and co-CEO. “The Fortune 500s that are growing faster than others and staying at the leading edge are working with Blue.cloud.”

About Blue.cloud

Blue.cloud is a cloud-only digital transformation company that specializes in implementing leading cloud technologies and solutions for clients. Blue.cloud provides digital strategy, data engineering and analytics, digital services and cloud operation services to companies ranging from Fortune 500 enterprises to mid-market companies and startups. It has deep technology skills that enable key business processes and works across industries to deliver cloud transformation solutions that impact growth and differentiated customer experience for clients. Blue.cloud is the evolution of Bluenet, which was founded in 2004 in the data and analytics space. The company is headquartered in Tampa Bay, FL. For more information, visit www.blue.cloud.


