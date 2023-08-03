STORY: A blue crab 'invasion' is threatening Italy's place

as one of the world's top producers of clams

Locator: Porto Tolle, Italy

The particularly aggressive crab species

is originally from the western Atlantic

But it has spread across several

lagoon-like locations in Italy

preying on local shellfish, fish roe and other aquatic life

(Emanuele Rossetti, Biologist, Fishermen's Cooperative of the Polesine)

"As for the true clams, our aquacultures are devastated. Predation by these crabs continues on a massive scale. All the juveniles we would have needed for next year were practically destroyed. Even the adult specimens, which we should have sold now in the summer and in December, have largely been lost. We risk losing our business, we risk closing down and losing 1,500 jobs."

Fishermen have been advised to catch as

many crabs as possible to curb their numbers

But it's not making much of a difference

"Once caught, as they are not very large, these crabs have to be disposed of as a category three by-product. Their disposal, therefore, has a high cost that adds to the costs incurred by our members to fish them."