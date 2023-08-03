as one of the world's top producers of clams
Locator: Porto Tolle, Italy
The particularly aggressive crab species
is originally from the western Atlantic
But it has spread across several
lagoon-like locations in Italy
preying on local shellfish, fish roe and other aquatic life
(Emanuele Rossetti, Biologist, Fishermen's Cooperative of the Polesine)
"As for the true clams, our aquacultures are devastated. Predation by these crabs continues on a massive scale. All the juveniles we would have needed for next year were practically destroyed. Even the adult specimens, which we should have sold now in the summer and in December, have largely been lost. We risk losing our business, we risk closing down and losing 1,500 jobs."
Fishermen have been advised to catch as
many crabs as possible to curb their numbers
But it's not making much of a difference
"Once caught, as they are not very large, these crabs have to be disposed of as a category three by-product. Their disposal, therefore, has a high cost that adds to the costs incurred by our members to fish them."