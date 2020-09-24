BlueCross Extends Cost Waiver for Medicare Advantage Members Seeking Primary, Behavioral Care Through Dec. 31

Covered seniors now have no out-of-pocket charges for doctor’s office, telehealth visits with in-network providers until 2021

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee will continue waiving Medicare Advantage member copayments for visits with in-network primary care and behavioral health care providers through the end of 2020. This includes in-person and telehealth visits.

“By removing a barrier to seeking care, we’re supporting our members who want to get their routine and preventive health services knocked off the ‘to-do’ list,” said Todd Ray, senior vice president of corporate provider network management and Medicare products. “This is especially important as the COVID pandemic continues and flu season approaches.”

In addition to extending the copayment waiver program, BlueCross has continued a range of efforts to support better health for Tennesseans during the COVID-19 crisis. These include:

- Continuing to pay the full costs of COVID-19 testing

- Making in-network telehealth services available to members in accordance with current CMS guidelines

The BlueCross Foundation has also launched a statewide public education campaign emphasizing the importance of flu prevention during the pandemic and encouraging Tennesseans to get a flu vaccine.

The BlueCross Medicare Advantage PPO plan has earned five consecutive 4-Star (out of five (5) Star) ratings for quality from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and offers Tennesseans access to a comprehensive network of health care providers who share the company’s commitment to improving health outcomes for members.

For additional information on the BlueCross response to COVID-19, visit BCBSTupdates.com.

For additional updates about the BlueCross Foundation flu vaccine education campaign, visit bettertennessee.com/flu.

About BlueCross®

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is a taxpaying, not-for-profit health plan serving more than 3.5 million members in Tennessee and around the country. The Chattanooga-based company was founded in 1945 and is celebrating its 75th anniversary of bringing peace of mind to its members and local communities. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Inc. is an independent licensee of the BlueCross BlueShield Association. For more information, visit the company's news center at bcbstnews.com.

