BlueCross Foundation Opens RFP for COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign Funding

Grants will support community-led efforts for education and distribution

The BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation is set to award multiple grants, totaling up to $1.7 million, to help Tennessee communities promote and support COVID-19 vaccinations.

The program is designed to provide funding to leverage local knowledge, expertise, resources and relationships to increase vaccinations within communities. Civic organizations, governmental entities and non-profits can submit proposals for funding immediately. Applications will be reviewed and qualifying grants awarded on a rolling basis until available funds have been allocated.

“Heightened hygiene protocols, such as social distancing and wearing masks, play an important role in the fight against coronavirus, but adding the protection of the COVID-19 vaccine will help us win the fight,” said Dr. Andrea Willis, chief medical officer for BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee. “As it becomes more widely available, it will be critical that Tennesseans get vaccinated as efficiently as possible.”

The Foundation will prioritize proposals that involve:

Community coalitions and regional partnerships, including local governments, regional cooperatives, non-profit organizations, civic service organizations, etc. with an identified lead organization and dedicated fiduciary agent,

Strategic plans to augment foundation funding with local matching funds and/or in-kind support,

Specific outreach to communities of color disproportionately affected by COVID-19 to address health disparities, and

Detailed information about programming, collaboration and sustainable funding in support of community vaccination efforts.

Awarded funding must be used in Tennessee communities only. Additional requirements include:

Research-based insights used in developing the campaign or program

Clear and detailed projected outcomes and measurements to be reported to BlueCross Foundation staff periodically while project is in progress and when the project is completed

Non-discrimination policy in place and enforced

Recognition for BlueCross Foundation funding

For additional information and to apply, visit BCBSTUpdates.com/COVID-RFP.

About BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, Inc.®

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is a taxpaying, not-for-profit health plan serving more than 3.5 million members in Tennessee and around the country. The Chattanooga-based company was founded in 1945 and recently celebrated its 75th anniversary of bringing peace of mind to its members and local communities. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Inc. is an independent licensee of the BlueCross BlueShield Association. For more information, visit the company's news center at bcbstnews.com.

About BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation, Inc.

The BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation organized to promote the philanthropic mission of BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee. It has awarded $120 million in grants since 2005. The foundation provides funding for the BlueCross Healthy Place program, which creates active, healthy spaces across Tennessee.

