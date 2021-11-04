Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BlueDot, Inc. and Huron Join Forces to Strengthen an Organization's Response to Epidemics

11/04/2021 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Together, the companies provide epidemic intelligence solutions that can help governments and global enterprises mitigate the impact of infectious disease threats like COVID-19

BlueDot, Inc. is pleased to announce that it is collaborating with Huron, a global consultancy, to offer epidemic intelligence solutions that can help companies prepare for a more efficient and effective epidemic response. The alliance combines Huron’s leading consulting services with BlueDot’s trusted global epidemic intelligence platform.

The COVID-19 pandemic has sent shockwaves through the world with its widespread morbidity and economic impact. As nations and multinationals look beyond the pandemic, they need solutions that can help them better protect people and mitigate the instability of future epidemics. BlueDot was at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic and on December 31, 2019, its epidemic intelligence platform alerted clients around the world to the emerging risk of an undiagnosed respiratory syndrome in China, which was later identified as COVID-19.

“The world can no longer afford to ignore the problem of global epidemics, which are accelerating in frequency and becoming more dangerous,” said Dr. Kamran Khan, BlueDot founder and CEO. “We’re excited to be teaming up with Huron. Our alliance brings together the science, technology, and analytics of the BlueDot platform with Huron’s global consulting expertise in empowering public and private sectors.”

The teams will work together to integrate highly contextualized infectious disease intelligence into an organization’s existing workflow, giving clients a near real-time view of epidemic threats and their impacts anywhere in the world.

“With our collective capabilities and expertise across Huron and BlueDot we can better empower our clients in identifying risks to quickly prepare and respond to infectious disease threats,” said Amanda Bonser, managing director and leader of the federal government business for Huron.

BlueDot published the world’s first peer-reviewed scientific study on the COVID-19, correctly predicting eight of the top 10 cities that were first impacted by the disease.

About BlueDot, Inc.
Founded in 2013, BlueDot is the first epidemic intelligence platform that provides global and industry leaders, and corporations with the insights to detect, assess, and respond to epidemics. BlueDot empowers governments and organizations to act faster and with more confidence to manage epidemics and allows multinational businesses to respond with greater agility and resilience. Used by the Public Health Agency of Canada, the State of California, the City of Chicago, and Air Canada, the BlueDot platform uses a combination of human and artificial intelligence to track over 150 infectious diseases and syndromes worldwide in 65 languages to anticipate global spread and impact. For more information, visit www.bluedot.global.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:14aARROW ELECTRONICS : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:14aTRACTOR SUPPLY CO /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:14aNexa3D and 3D DDS partner to support digital dentistry
BU
09:14aRobust demand for condominiums in the Quebec City CMA
GL
09:14aTremor International Taps DoubleVerify for Authentic Brand Suitability
BU
09:14aWoodbridge International Closes Sale of Midwestern Electric to CAI Capital Partners
GL
09:14aSailPoint to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat with RBC
BU
09:14aGraphite Bio Announces Presentation on Phase 1/2 CEDAR Trial of GPH101 in Sickle Cell Disease at Upcoming 63rd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition
BU
09:14aCellectis Announces Release of Abstracts at ASH Showcasing Updated Preliminary Clinical Data from BALLI-01 Study and First Preclinical Data from TALGlobin01
GL
09:14aMore than 35 Abstracts from Incyte's Oncology Portfolio Accepted for Presentation at the 63rd Annual ASH Meeting and Exposition
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SocGen beats expectations in Q3, raises provision guidance for 2021
2Smith+Nephew Q3 sales miss estimates on virus, supply chain woes
3FlatexDEGIRO continues industry-leading growth and increases monetisati..
4ING Press release 3Q2021 (PDF 0,1 MB)
5Fed's Powell and ECB's Lagarde to markets: Hold your rate hike horses

HOT NEWS