BlueRock Diamonds PLC - South Africa-focused diamond producer - Notes adoption of business rescue plan for Kareevlei diamond mine, which it received last week Tuesday. The plan indicates a proposal led by Teichmann Group for the acquisition of Kareevlei through the assets or its shares and loan account owned by BlueRock Diamonds. The board notes that this proposal is significantly less than the amount outstanding to all the creditors of BlueRock of approximately GBP2.7 million.

Current stock price: 2.49 pence

12-months: down from 2,800p on May 25, 2022

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

