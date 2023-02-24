BlueRock shares suspended due to financial uncertainty

BlueRock Diamonds PLC - diamond producer focused on South Africa - Announces that it has requested the suspension of its shares on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange due to financial uncertainty. Says principal operating subsidiary Kareevlei Mining Ltd has been placed into business rescue.

Current stock price: 2.49 pence per share, up 11% on Friday

12-month change: down 94%

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

