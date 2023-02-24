Advanced search
BlueRock shares suspended due to financial uncertainty

02/24/2023 | 10:52am EST
BlueRock Diamonds PLC - diamond producer focused on South Africa - Announces that it has requested the suspension of its shares on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange due to financial uncertainty. Says principal operating subsidiary Kareevlei Mining Ltd has been placed into business rescue.

Current stock price: 2.49 pence per share, up 11% on Friday

12-month change: down 94%

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

