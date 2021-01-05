Log in
Bluebird Network : Acquires ColoHub Data Center in Quad Cities, Iowa

01/05/2021 | 08:09am EST
Acquisition marks the company’s second data center, complementing the company’s recent fiber network expansion throughout Illinois and Iowa, strengthening Bluebird’s infrastructure and capabilities to empower current and future customers through their digital journey

Bluebird Network – a communications infrastructure provider and data center operator – is excited to announce that effective December 31, 2020, it acquired the ColoHub Data Center—previously owned by Geneseo Communications—located in Bettendorf, Iowa. This announcement strengthens Bluebird’s capabilities and fiber network footprint in Iowa and Illinois.

Purchasing a second data center enhances Bluebird’s data center service offerings, creating another option for customers moving applications closer to the edge and establishing a disaster recovery location to Bluebird’s underground data center in Springfield, MO. The site also brings new data center options to customers already in the region – further connecting the Midwest for a new era of productivity. A short drive from Cedar Rapids, the Chicago suburbs, Champaign-Urbana, Peoria and other major cities, this centrally located facility offers an alternative site for data center customers.

Paired with Bluebird’s world-class fiber network and following the recent completion of a 2,500 fiber route mile multi-network integration project, this data center bolsters the company’s already robust fiber infrastructure and strengthens their presence in the Illinois and Iowa markets, unlocking the ability to better service the cities of Rockford, Bloomington-Normal and the Quad Cities.

“For years Bluebird has been steadily expanding their network in a dedicated and sustainable way,” comments Mike McClain, President and CEO of Geneseo. “We know Bluebird and the leadership team will leverage the splendid work accomplished by ColoHub and take its capabilities to new heights with excellent support for our customers—both current and future—in concert with Bluebird’s standards of integrity, accountability and adaptability.”

Supplementing Bluebird’s unique Underground Data Center in Springfield, MO – the acquisition of ColoHub enables the company to readily support their northeast customers with low-latency communications and redundant data center services.

“In 2020, we expanded and densified our fiber network infrastructure across several territories throughout the Midwest,” adds Michael Morey, President and CEO of Bluebird Network. “Expanding our data center offerings, fortified now with a second facility, is part of our mission to empower businesses and offer a total communications solution.”

Bluebird believes all businesses and communities deserve the highest quality connectivity and customer care, especially in the ever-evolving digital world. For more than 20 years, the company has held to those beliefs, balancing a robust fiber infrastructure and the operation of the Bluebird Underground Data Center while always making an effort to “WOW” their customers.

For more information about Bluebird Network, its Underground Data Center and service capabilities visit: http://www.bluebirdnetwork.com.

About Bluebird Network

Bluebird Network is a communications infrastructure provider and data center operator. Since 1999, Bluebird Network, headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, has provided internet and transport services, via its fiber infrastructure, to Carriers and Enterprises in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Iowa and the surrounding states. Bluebird owns two data centers: an underground facility in Springfield, MO and a facility in the Quad Cities. Bluebird operates over 9,800 fiber route miles of high-speed broadband and fiber-optic connections with over 60,000 on-net and near-net buildings and 151 Points of Presence (PoP) sites spanning the Midwest, including the major cities of Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield (MO and IL), Tulsa, Peoria, Rockford, Bloomington, Normal and the Quad Cities. To learn more, please visit Bluebirdnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
