Blueprint Studios : Launches New Virtual Experience Platform

The company is helping brands reimagine conference experiences through a virtual event stage

At a time when large gatherings are on hold, experiential design company, Blueprint Studios, launches a new service to help organizations host memorable virtual events, fulfilling a growing desire for more authentic connections in today’s new norm.

Blueprint Studios gives brands an opportunity to engage their attendees virtually in new, innovative ways through a virtual event platform (VEP) complete with interactive exhibits, live stream integration, peer-to-peer networking rooms, and 3D virtual exploration spaces (VES) that transcend real-world limits. Paired with full-service event design and planning, Blueprint Studios tailors immersive experiences for remote workforces, online classrooms, and diverse event audiences.

“It's important for event industry leaders to take action and reimagine the future of events in safe and innovative ways. We want to help brands re-envision events, both virtually now and when live events return and give them the confidence to host audiences and employees safely while designing creative and memorable experiences. We are committed to connecting brands and their audiences through unique solutions that truly engage,” said Mircea Manea, Founding Partner at Blueprint Studios.

Blueprint Studios recently partnered with PayPal to help reimagine the company’s annual innovation expo. The result was the PayPal Pavilion: a futuristic, virtual office building where employees could explore and educate themselves about the company and grow closer as a remote workforce. The PayPal Pavilion is an experience that the company will continue to utilize throughout the duration of remote work.

“The PayPal Pavilion provided us with an opportunity to not only connect with our employees but also have our employees connect with our brand. This new virtual offering is available to our employees 24/7 and it helps enrich the PayPal culture while working remotely. We worked with Blueprint Studios to do something completely new for our company. The team was amazing and always willing to innovate the next idea. Without this team, we would not have been able to bring a seamless experience to our employees in the time we did,” said Genessa Nannini, PayPal’s Global and HQ Community Leader.

Blueprint Studios is excited to partner with companies on a global scale to create captivating settings and reshape the future of online events. To learn more about Blueprint Studios and their new virtual offerings, visit blueprintstudios.com/virtual.

About Blueprint Studios

Founded by Mircea Manea, Blueprint Studios is an event design agency dedicated to creating immersive experiences for brands, corporations, and industry partners. Blueprint Studios specializes in Fortune 100 corporate programs and social affairs while delivering full-service event strategy and design in addition to the largest specialty rental collection on the West Coast. Blueprint Studios is headquartered in San Francisco with locations in Napa, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005898/en/