Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund : 19(A) – March 19, 2021

04/13/2021 | 09:56am EDT
Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

On March 19, 2021, Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund ("Fund") paid distributions on its common stock of $0.3940, $0.3742, $0.4018 and $0.3902 per share to shareholders on record of Class A, Class C, Class I and Class L Shares, respectively, at the close of business on March 18, 2021. Under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the Fund estimated that 14.19% of the distribution was attributable to short-term gains and the remaining portion was attributable to return of capital.

The characterization of Fund distributions for federal income tax purposes is different from GAAP characterization presented above. This notice is not for tax reporting purposes and is being provided only for informational purposes to comply with the requirements of Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The actual distribution amounts and sources of those amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. In early 2022, shareholders will receive a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year 2021, which will reflect the amount of income, capital gain and return of capital to be reported for federal income tax purposes.

There is no action required on your part at this time.

For more information regarding Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate please contact 1-844-819-8287, or visit www.bluerockfunds.com.

Disclaimer

Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 13:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
