Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. : Announces Pricing Of $575 Million Initial Public Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 06:29pm EDT

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (the “Company” or “BOAC”), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 57,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "BOAC.U" commencing on October 28, 2020. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one warrant, each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. The offering is expected to close on October 30, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that the Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "BOAC" and "BOAC WS," respectively.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company founded by C. John Wilder, who is also the founder and Executive Chairman of Bluescape. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While BOAC may pursue a business combination in any industry, the Company intends to focus its search for a business that would benefit from the founders' experience acquiring and operating businesses in the energy infrastructure sector and related sectors.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Barclays Capital Inc. are acting as Joint Bookrunners. The initial public offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (800) 831-9146.

A registration statement relating to the securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC and the preliminary prospectus included therein. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

For more information visit www.bluescapegroup.com/spac.html

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:40pCHAMPION IRON : Reports Record Production, Net Income and Net Cash Flow From Operations for its FY2021 Second Quarter Results
AQ
06:40pAnother Wrongfully Accused Gun Owner Protected by Firearm Legal Defence
NE
06:37pNovālent Welcomes Keivan Mehrtbar as Senior Director of Global Regulatory Affairs
BU
06:37pJustice Department Cites Treatment of Hunter Biden Articles in Call to Change Law Protecting Online Platforms
DJ
06:36pAfterpay More Than Doubles 1Q Underlying Sales to A$4.1 Billion--Update
DJ
06:35pMELBANA ENERGY : Block 9 Cuba Operations Update
PU
06:35pJUPITER MINES : Intention to Demerge Jupiter Iron Ore Assets
PU
06:35pAVISTA : customers near Sandpoint to experience a planned power outage
PU
06:35pDURABLE GOODS ORDERS : Capital Investment Up in Recent Months
PU
06:35pFIDUCIARY/CLAYMORE ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND : 3Q20 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Market Commentary
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO
2SAP SE : SAP : Chairman Buys Nearly $300 Million in Company Shares
3APPLE INC. : Big Tech earnings approach under antitrust cloud
4'Time is very short' Britain says as EU's Barnier heads to London
5AMS AG : AMS : Says 3Q Revenue, Adjusted EBIT Margin Are at Top End of Guidance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group