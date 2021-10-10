Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bluetti Releases Modular Solar Power Station- the AC 300 That Maxes Out at 6kW (24.6kWh)

10/10/2021 | 02:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two months ago in July 2021, Bluetti announced their release of an industry first, modular solar power station - the AC300 and its accompanying LFP battery module, the B300 (3,072Wh).

Word spread fast, and before anyone knew it, the AC300 was trending throughout the United States.

Now, at long last, after months of waiting, the AC300 and B300 are finally here.

Now both products are available for order.

Solar Vs. Gas Generators (Why Should Everyone Go Solar?)

Solar Generator:

  • No added noise/extremely quiet operation - 35dB (As quiet as whisper)
  • Free, clean, endless renewable power source from the sun or wind.
  • Increases your daily solar consumption 24/7
  • Extremely low maintenance (due to barely any moving parts)
  • Seamless UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply) when power outages occurred

Gas/Propane Generator

  • Noisy operation ≥70dB (As loud as a washing machine)
  • Emissions, deadly toxic carbon monoxide (The generators must be used outside)
  • Higher carbon footprint - (Uses fossil fuels for power)
  • Requires maintenance - (Lots of moving parts to maintain)
  • Monthly fuel costs - (Fuel is not free like the sun)

A solar generator uses free energy from the sun instead of using costly dirty fossil fuels.  It's available to get this free energy continuously from the sun for the lifespan of  solar panels, which is usually around 25 to 30 years. And, unlike most conventional fuel or gas generators, solar generators have absolutely no moving parts and do not use a liquid fuel. This means the ongoing costs will be low.

Aside from the financial gains of using a solar generator, choosing this green technology over other fossil fueled systems has various environmental and health benefits. Gas powered generators lead to air pollution alongside noise pollution, and while the latter is simply annoying, the former contributes to climate change and respiratory disease.

Last but not least, most heavy duty gas powered generators can weigh a lot, sometimes up to 250 pounds. In comparison, Bluetti's AC300 weighs a mere 44 pounds and the B300 74lbs.

Where To Buy The AC300 & How Is It Delivered?

BLUETTI products can be bought on the official website: https://bluettipower.com 

  • AC300 paired with  B300 battery module now starts at $2899 (original price is $3699, that is $800 OFF for a limited quantity).
  • AC300 paired with  B300 battery modules starts at $3648 (original price is $4498, that is $850 OFF).

For one-stop shopping, a total amount of a thousand bucks can be saved when buying certain AC300 solar bundles.

Orders will be delivered in 3~5 weeks from purchase date, according to Bluetti's statement.

If you are looking for raw power, then it's quite simple. AC 300 is an ideal option, get the power here: www.bluettipower.com

Press Contact:

Amanda@bluetti.com

Related Images






Image 1: Bluetti AC300



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Bluetti AC300

Bluetti AC300

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:16pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : cancels hundreds of flights
AQ
04:02p4D MOLECULAR THERAPEUTICS : ASRS 2021 Annual Meeting – 4D-125 for XLRP Phase 1/2 Clinical Data – Dr. Cagri Besirli
PU
03:50p4D MOLECULAR THERAPEUTICS : Presents Interim Results from the Ongoing 4D-125 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial in Patients with Advanced X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa at the ASRS Annual Meeting
AQ
03:44pSanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance strikes debt deal with Credit Suisse
RE
02:42pALMARAI : Announces Its Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Results for The Period Ended 30th September 2021 (nine Months)
PU
02:34pBluetti Releases Modular Solar Power Station- the AC 300 That Maxes Out at 6kW (24.6kWh)
GL
02:12pISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : Bogura Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized Clients' Get-together
PU
02:01pROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important October 19 Deadline in Securities Class Action – PYPL
GL
01:40pNICELY NETWORK : Expands Affiliate Business, Delivers Improved Performance for Merchants
BU
01:36pIndia's Reliance swoops on solar capacity as part of net zero goal
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Taiwan won't be forced to bow to China, president says
2India's Reliance swoops on solar capacity as part of net zero goal
3Yellen confident U.S. Congress will pass minimum global corporate tax
4O'Reilly Automotive : Wall St Week Ahead-Energy price spike adds market..
5Islami Bank Bangladesh : Bogura Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited ..

HOT NEWS