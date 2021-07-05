BoC–BoE Sovereign Default Database: What's new in 2021?

In this year's update, our findings estimate the total value of sovereign debt in default at US$443.2 billion in 2020 (0.5 percent of world public debt), up US$143.6 billion (48 percent) from the revised total of US$299.6 billion in 2019. This outpaces the 13 percent increase in gross world public debt. The data by major creditor categories show that the increase was driven mainly by foreign currency bonds in default, which rose by US$121.2 billion. This reflected:

new defaults by Argentina, Belize, Ecuador and Suriname

a first-time default on foreign currency bonds by Lebanon

a greater amount of interest arrears from ongoing bond defaults by Venezuela and Puerto Rico2

Local currency debt in default increased by US$0.9 billion. This was due mainly to Iraq's restructuring of its short-term debt into debt with longer-term maturities and lower coupon rates.

Defaults affecting official creditors, notably the Paris Club, China and other bilateral lenders, also increased.3 Their loans accounted for US$19.4 billion of the global increase, with the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) playing a relatively modest role.4 The values of defaulted debt in other creditor categories registered smaller changes.

Regarding our treatment of countries that participated in the DSSI, in the 2020 database we include debt service deferrals by bilateral official creditors for sovereigns that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) or the World Bank considers to be already in or at high risk of debt distress. The suspension period for debt service payments was originally set to run from May through December 2020 but was later extended through December 2021. Participation in the program by debtor sovereigns is voluntary, and the debt relief provided is intended to be net-present-value neutral. However, our reason for including in the database debt service payments suspended under the DSSI is that without the DSSI, many of these vulnerable sovereigns, some already with other debt arrears, would likely have sought debt relief. Total DSSI debt service deferrals included in the database amount to US$4.7 billion, about 1 percent of the total stock of debt in default we identified globally.

Some of the changes in this update are:

additional data for defaults on China's official loans since 2000

updated annual data (where available) for each country's total central government debt

minor revisions of country and aggregate default data for 1960-2019

data, by country and globally, on domestic arrears since 2005, with the most comprehensive data in the years 2018-20 (see the discussion of domestic arrears)

We also updated two tabs at the bottom of the main database spreadsheet: DATA provides a downloadable format for the global and country default data, and DEBTOTAL provides country data on total government debt stocks. The previously included DOMARS tab is not included in this year's update because the domestic arrears data are now incorporated under the first tab.

Finally, all data are now also downloadable in the CSV, JSON and XML formats.