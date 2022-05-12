Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BoE is not yet done with rate hikes, Ramsden says

05/12/2022 | 09:07am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bank of England Deputy Governor for Markets and Banking Dave Ramsden attends the Monetary Policy Report Press Conference, in London

LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England will have to push borrowing costs higher to control fast-rising inflation and there are risks that inflation pressures from rising wages will prove stronger than the BoE thinks, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden told Bloomberg News.

"I don't think we've gone far enough yet on Bank Rate, but I do think that what we've already done is having an impact," he said in an interview published on Thursday.

Last week the BoE raised Bank Rate to 1.0%, its highest since 2009, and said further increases "may still be appropriate in the coming months" as it forecast that inflation was likely to go above 10% later this year, possibly causing a recession.

"Given what we know about the UK labour market, I wouldn't be surprised if it turned out to be a bit tighter," Ramsden said. "I think there are upside risks on inflation (in) the medium term."

He also said he assumed the BoE would handle the process of selling government bonds as it reverses its quantitative easing programme, not the Debt Management Office.

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:35aIndian citizens, students now eligible for booster shot, health min says
RE
04:34aSiemens to leave Russia due to Ukraine war, take hefty charge
RE
04:31aGold prices wobble as soaring dollar, sliding yields tussle
RE
04:29aMore oil, slower demand mean world can weather Russian losses - IEA
RE
04:29aThai central bank plans to further relax forex rules
RE
04:28aUK Economy Could Fall Into Recession This Year
DJ
04:27aMany Sri Lankans flee Colombo as political leaders meet to seek solution to crisis
RE
04:27aMany Sri Lankans flee Colombo as political leaders meet to seek solution to crisis
RE
04:24aLondon stocks slide as downbeat GDP, hot U.S. inflation data weigh
RE
04:22aZurich expects to exceed all 2022 financial targets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Standard Lithium Completes Investment Into Aqualung - An Innovative Car..
2AutoStore Q1 revenue, profit beat forecast
3Beyond cigarettes: Philip Morris lights up race with Swedish Match bid
4Allianz Backs Operating Profit Target for 2022
5European stocks slump following Wall Street rout on rate worries

HOT NEWS