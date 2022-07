"We are currently looking at a total reduction in the stock of gilts held by the APF, which covers both sales and gilt redemptions, of something in the region of 50-100 billion pounds in the first year," Bailey said in the text of a speech he is due to deliver later on Tuesday at London's Mansion House.

