Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

BoE's Bailey: We did not bring the Truss government down

11/29/2022 | 11:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Monetary Policy Report News Conference, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England was not to blame for the fall of Liz Truss's government in October, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday, rejecting the idea his decision to limit the bank's intervention in the bond markets worsened a political crisis.

"We did not bring the government down. We did a limited operation for financial stability purposes and we did exactly the right thing and ended it promptly," he told a parliamentary committee.

(Reporting by David Milliken, writing by William James)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.26% 0.55734 Delayed Quote.3.78%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -1.41% 0.611071 Delayed Quote.5.77%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.20% 0.86303 Delayed Quote.2.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.26% 0.010216 Delayed Quote.2.01%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.26% 0.833632 Delayed Quote.12.26%
Latest news "Economy"
12:11pUp to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union
RE
12:06pTrump faces new trial date in rape accuser's lawsuit
RE
12:05pIndia eyes bumper wheat harvest in 2023 as record prices lead to more sowing
RE
12:04pAMC Networks CEO exits after less than three months in role
RE
12:03pU.s. top house republican mccarthy, on ukraine funding, says he'…
RE
12:02pFTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Up 0.5% as China Concerns Ease
DJ
12:01pCanadian province Saskatchewan forecasts C$1.1 billion surplus in 2022-23
RE
12:01pTop U.S. Democrats cite possible continuing resolution to fund government
RE
12:00pU.s. top house republican mccarthy says says of rail legislation…
RE
12:00pStocks, dollar dip while oil gains on China hopes
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Behind Foxconn's China woes: mistrust, miscommunication, COVID curbs
2EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Slightly Higher After China Clampdow..
3Credit Suisse shares hit record low as subscription rights dumped
4Alibaba Health Shares Rise After Swinging to Profit in First Half
5Futures edge higher on boost from growth stocks, hopes of looser China ..

HOT NEWS