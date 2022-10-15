BoE's Bailey says he and Hunt had "meeting of minds" on public finances

"I can tell you that I spoke to Jeremy Hunt, the new Chancellor, yesterday and I can tell you that there was a very clear and immediate meeting of minds between us about the importance of fiscal sustainability and the importance of taking measures to do that," Bailey said in Washington on Saturday.

"Of course there was an important measure taken yesterday," he said.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Friday that the country's corporation tax rate would increase, abandoning her plan to freeze it at current levels, and government spending would rise by less than previously planned.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider in Washington; Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden)