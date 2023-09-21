LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he expected the next "noticeable drop" in Britain's inflation in October, after the bank on Thursday halted its long run of interest rate increases following a surprise fall in price growth.

"It was a very pleasant surprise," he told LBC Radio of the unexpected fall in Britain's high inflation. "I expect the next noticeable drop will be in the October number released in November." (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar Editing by Chris Reese)