LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday it was striking how quickly runs on banks could gain momentum in the age of social media, adding it was something regulators needed to heed.

"It is striking that it happens very quickly and of course, word gets around," Bailey told an audience at the London School of Economics after delivering a speech.

"And I think we will have to constantly look at the calibration of liquidity measures to say: how do they match to that sort of dynamic that's taking place?" (Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by Chris Reese)