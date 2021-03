"If I had to summarise the diagnosis, it's positive but with large doses of cautionary realism," Bailey said in a speech to the Resolution Foundation, a think tank.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak's decision last week to extend furlough support until the end of September was likely to limit the peak in unemployment but was unlikely to completely stop unemployment rising after the programme ends, Bailey added.

