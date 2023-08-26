JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Saturday that interest rates in Britain might have to stay high "for some time yet" to ensure that the recent jump in inflation does not turn into a long-term problem for the economy.

Broadbent said in a speech that it was unlikely that the knock-on effects of the surge in prices would unwind as rapidly as they emerged.

"As such, monetary policy may well have to remain in restrictive territory for some time yet," Broadbent said in a text of remarks he was due to make at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in the United States. (Writing by William Schomberg Editing by Paul Sandle)