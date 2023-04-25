"No monetary policymaker should ignore information that's relevant for future inflation. That includes the monetary aggregates," Broadbent said in a speech on Tuesday to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, a think tank.
"But like most economic data they need interpretation. Certainly the very strongest claims - that QE inevitably leads to rapid growth of commercial bank deposits (M4), on a par with that in the central bank's balance sheet; and that this, in turn, inevitably leads to excessive inflation - are not well supported by the evidence," he said.
(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg)