"We see evidence of a slowdown in the housing market. There are some straws in the wind that show the market is starting to turn," Cunliffe said in an interview with ITV News.

"The Bank expects the economy, that's already slowing, and we expect it to slow further, to slow quite a lot over next year or so. And I think that will have an impact on the housing market."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan)