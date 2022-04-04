BoE's Cunliffe says sustained rate hike campaign may be unneeded

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor
Jon Cunliffe said on Monday that the central bank may not need
to take sustained action to prevent inflation expectations from
becoming engrained in public thinking, as there were few signs
of this to date.
Cunliffe, the only BoE policymaker to vote against the
central bank's March 16 decision to raise Bank Rate to 0.75%
from 0.5%, warned against comparisons with 1970s when a
self-reinforcing spiral of inflation and expectations took hold.
Cunliffe said he recognized the risk of second-round
effects, and that further tightening of monetary policy might be
necessary. But he stressed that companies and workers did not
have the same pricing power as 50 years ago, a crucial
difference.
"I do not think we are yet seeing a psychology of
persistently higher inflation emerge," Cunliffe said in a speech
to University of London's European Economics and Financial
Centre.
"I am not at present convinced that we will inevitably have
to lean heavily and constantly against an embedding of an
inflationary psychology."
Consumer price inflation hit a 30-year high of 6.2% in
February and the government's budget watchdog two weeks ago
forecast it would go close to 9% in late 2022, contributing to
the biggest fall in living standards since at least the 1950s.
Cunliffe said the Monetary Policy Committee would instead
need to judge both upward and downward risks to inflation and
growth, and to use its tools "carefully and flexibly."
