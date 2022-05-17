BoE's Cunliffe warns of more tough times for crypto

Asked at a Wall Street Journal conference if rising interest rates would ramp up pressure on crypto currencies, Cunliffe said: "Yes, I think as this process continues, as (quantitative tightening) starts in the U.S. ... I think we'll see a move out of risky assets."

Cunliffe added that the conflict in Ukraine also had the potential to cause a renewed flight to safer assets.

"When there's a move out of risky assets, you would expect the most speculative assets to be the ones most affected," Cunliffe said.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, fell as low as $25,401 on Thursday, its lowest since Dec. 2020. It hit a record high of $69,000 in November.

