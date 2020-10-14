Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BoE's Haldane confident that UK recovery will persist

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 12:59pm EDT
The Chief Economist of the Bank of England, Andy Haldane, listens from the audience at an event at the Bank of England in the City of London

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane said he was hopeful that Britain's economic recovery from the initial impact of coronavirus would persist, despite risks on the horizon, due to the adaptability of businesses and households.

Haldane, speaking online to the Engaging Business Summit, said he had been struck by how readily British households had changed their consumption patterns and work practices following the initial lockdown that began in March.

"Of course there are risks on the horizon that we all know about. But one of my key learnings from this year has really been just how flexible and resilient businesses, and households have been in the face of very considerable adversity. And that gives me confidence for the future," he said

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Gareth Jones)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:05pEXCLUSIVE : EU antitrust regulators may narrow Amazon investigation - sources
RE
12:59pBoE's Haldane confident that UK recovery will persist
RE
12:59pU.S. court agrees to expedite government TikTok app store ban appeal
RE
12:52pG20 vows to do 'whatever it takes' to support global economy
RE
12:42pU.s. court agrees to fast-track justice department appeal of tiktok app store ban decision -- order
RE
12:38pGILEAD SCIENCES : Eli Lilly says other COVID-19 antibody drug trials ongoing after study halted for safety concern
RE
12:27pDaimler CEO committed to F1, seeks to slash costs
RE
12:18pAMC CEO flags possible equity raise
RE
12:16pGoldman's trading business returns to former glory during pandemic stress
RE
12:15pALPHABET : YouTube bans coronavirus vaccine misinformation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12 range
2ATLANTIA, CDP HAMMERING OUT PRICING STRATEGY FOR AUTOSTRADE: sources
3HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : HAPAG-LLOYD : Is no more a Sell but a Buy opportunity for JP Morgan
4ASOS PLC : ASOS : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
5JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Jefferies gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group