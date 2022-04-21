BoE's Mann sees risk of persistent above-target inflation

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann said on Thursday that she sees a risk that current high inflation will persist next year, even if consumer demand weakens.

Mann was part of a minority of BoE policymakers who voted for a half-percentage point increase in interest rates in February, because of a concern about rising inflation expectations. She voted for a quarter-point rate hike in March.

"The domestic inflation ratchet ... has been my central concern," Mann said in a speech.

"Monetary policy needs to keep inflation expectations anchored; by doing so now, less tightening will be required later, when demand may still be weak."

British inflation hit a 30-year high of 7% in March, and the BoE last month warned that the bigger-than-expected pick-up in prices would squeeze growth later this year.

However, Mann said it was not obvious to her that this fall in consumer demand would come soon enough to prompt businesses to rein in upcoming price rises.

"Tracking these price expectations and forecast revisions is of paramount importance since inflation ultimately is due to firms systematically able to raise their prices," she said.

Moreover, the structure of British regulated energy prices - which makes a further rise in tariffs highly likely in October - would extend the period of high inflation.

"The underlying inflation ratchet associated with lagged CPI in firms' pricing expectations will imply more persistence in keeping inflationary pressures above target," she said.

BoE interest rates currently stand at 0.75%, and financial markets expect them to reach 2.25% by the end of the year, though many economists think the rise will be less. (Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)