BoE's Pill says arguments on rate-setting are 'finely balanced'

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist
Huw Pill said the central bank faced finely balanced decisions
about how far to raise interest rates to control surging
inflation without hurting the economy which is at risk of going
into a recession.
"It's a tricky balance to seek in current difficult
circumstances. And the arguments around where rates should be
set in order to achieve that balance are quite finely balanced
in themselves," Pill told CNBC television on Friday.
On Thursday, the BoE raised interest rates for a fourth time
in a row despite saying there was a risk of recession in Britain
after inflation goes above 10% later this year.
Pill said the price of energy and imported goods could
easily turn out higher or lower than the BoE expects, which
mattered because these factors were behind both the current
surge in inflation and what the BoE thinks will be a rapid fall.
"I think the sort of key message which we hope to have
landed yesterday is ... that in the UK, we face risks on both
sides of the economic outlook," he said.
Sterling fell heavily after the BoE's announcement on
Thursday and went below $1.23 for the first time in nearly two
years on Friday.
Pill said the BoE was not focused on short-term reactions in
markets.
