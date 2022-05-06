Log in
BoE's Pill says arguments on rate-setting are 'finely balanced'

05/06/2022 | 05:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past the Bank of England in London

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said the central bank faced finely balanced decisions about how far to raise interest rates to control surging inflation without hurting the economy which is at risk of going into a recession.

"It's a tricky balance to seek in current difficult circumstances. And the arguments around where rates should be set in order to achieve that balance are quite finely balanced in themselves," Pill told CNBC television on Friday.

On Thursday, the BoE raised interest rates for a fourth time in a row despite saying there was a risk of recession in Britain after inflation goes above 10% later this year.

Pill said the price of energy and imported goods could easily turn out higher or lower than the BoE expects, which mattered because these factors were behind both the current surge in inflation and what the BoE thinks will be a rapid fall.

"I think the sort of key message which we hope to have landed yesterday is ... that in the UK, we face risks on both sides of the economic outlook," he said.

Sterling fell heavily after the BoE's announcement on Thursday and went below $1.23 for the first time in nearly two years on Friday.

Pill said the BoE was not focused on short-term reactions in markets. (Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)


© Reuters 2022
