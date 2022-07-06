BoE's Pill says he is open to bigger rate rise if needed

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Bank of England chief economist
Huw Pill said on Wednesday that he would be open to voting for a
larger move in interest rates than the 0.25 percentage point
steps favoured so far by the BoE, if economic circumstances
warrant.
Last month the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee said it was
ready to act forcefully if needed to tackle inflation that is
likely to hit double digits later this year.
"The statement reflects both my willingness to adopt a
faster pace of tightening than implemented thus far in this
tightening cycle, while simultaneously emphasising the
conditionality of any such change," Pill said in a speech at a
central banking conference hosted by King's Business School.
The BoE has raised interest rates five times since December,
raising rates to 1.25% from 0.1%.
The central bank has not raised interest rates by 0.5
percentage points in a single move since it gained operational
independence in 1997, but financial markets see a 64% chance of
half-point move at the BoE's next meeting in August.
Faster tightening is expected despite the fact that growth
is losing momentum as the highest inflation in 40 years erodes
households' purchasing power.
Pill said the BoE had to balance risks of a longer-term
slowdown against the dangers from "uncomfortably high" inflation
that could become entrenched in public expectations and
companies' price-setting.
"Risks to the economic outlook are two-sided," he said. "The
current squeeze on real income that threatens to create slack
and downside risks to inflation further out."
Britain differed the United States - where the U.S. Federal
Reserve has signalled a rapid tightening path - because Britain
imported much more of its energy, leading to a drop in living
standards when energy prices rose, Pill added.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken; Editing by Kate
Holton and William James)